Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of Eagle Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

