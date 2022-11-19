Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 60.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. Stephens raised their price target on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

