Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 327.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Black Hills by 129.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 334.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

