Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.73 Million Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,181 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIVO opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

