Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.78 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Stock Up 1.3 %

WDFC stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 63.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About WD-40



WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

