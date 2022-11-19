Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,667,000 after buying an additional 84,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,381,000 after buying an additional 956,502 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

