Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.02 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.8 %

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

COKE stock opened at $466.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.98. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.03 and a twelve month high of $656.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.38 and a 200-day moving average of $499.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 2.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.