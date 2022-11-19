Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.14 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.