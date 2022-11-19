Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 108.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 366.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.62%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

