Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,699 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

FOX Trading Up 1.0 %

FOX Company Profile

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.93 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.