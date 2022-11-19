Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 681.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

