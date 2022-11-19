Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 2.4 %

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

WERN stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

