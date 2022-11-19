Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 11,410 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 250.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.0 %
Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.15. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
