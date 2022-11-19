Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 14,404 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,066,000 after purchasing an additional 498,832 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 158,182 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,653,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 307,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 180,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

