Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 415.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,028 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,911,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,644,000 after purchasing an additional 173,478 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,783,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,733.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

