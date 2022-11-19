Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,385 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

