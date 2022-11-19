Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of Middlesex Water worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $93.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.66. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $121.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

