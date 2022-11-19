Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 26.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 16.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.