Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.17% of Scholastic worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 36.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 94,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Scholastic by 32.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 87,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Scholastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,751,000 after buying an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Scholastic by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Scholastic by 383.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

