Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 204 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $123.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.95. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.62.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
