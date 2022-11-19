Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 205 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Ryder System worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on R. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE:R opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $90.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,372 shares of company stock worth $9,746,884 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

