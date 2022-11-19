Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,283 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.23% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $9,667,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,885,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,256,000 after buying an additional 145,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,313,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,944,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $236,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

