Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,613 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 482,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,245,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,294,000 after acquiring an additional 255,426 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the period.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TowneBank Stock Performance

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TOWN stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.01. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.