Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74,790 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Baxter International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Baxter International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Shares of BAX opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.58%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

