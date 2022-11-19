Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Materion worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 264.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 51.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTRN opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Materion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

