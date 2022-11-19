Maximus (MMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Maximus Trading Down 0.9 %
MMS opened at $61.30 on Friday. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96.
Maximus Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus
In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Maximus
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,701,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,772,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Maximus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 904,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
