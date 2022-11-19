McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after buying an additional 1,287,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,412,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,583,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $83.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

