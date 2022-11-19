McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $369.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.46. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $215.27 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

