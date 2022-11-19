MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

NYSE:MDU opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

MDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 521,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 513,844 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

