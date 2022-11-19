Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Medical Properties Trust worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

