Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Mediclinic International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Mediclinic International alerts:

Mediclinic International Stock Performance

OTC ANHGY opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49. Mediclinic International has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

Mediclinic International Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.