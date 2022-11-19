MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 58.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 147.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $962.08 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,454.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $888.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $834.16.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

