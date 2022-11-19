MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $962.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 179.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $888.57 and a 200-day moving average of $834.16. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,454.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

