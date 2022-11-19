Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

MRUS opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $757.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 139.04%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,482.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

