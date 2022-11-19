Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Elisha W. Finney Sells 225 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,401.31 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,227.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,237.55.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.