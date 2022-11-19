MGO One Seven LLC Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after purchasing an additional 250,592 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2 %

CRWD stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.35. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $269.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.