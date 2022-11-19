MGO One Seven LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $51.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.