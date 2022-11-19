MGO One Seven LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $380.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.57. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.16.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

