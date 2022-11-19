MGO One Seven LLC Has $266,000 Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 89,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

