MGO One Seven LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $111.68.

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.