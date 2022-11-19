MGO One Seven LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.85. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

