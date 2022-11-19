MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MP. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MP Materials by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in MP Materials by 5.9% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,016 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,508 in the last three months. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:MP opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.69. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

