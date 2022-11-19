MGO One Seven LLC Sells 7,227 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 60.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

