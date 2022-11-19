MGO One Seven LLC Sells 769 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.56 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 448.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.