MGO One Seven LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,765 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.66) to GBX 2,761 ($32.44) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.43) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,127.13.

SHEL opened at $55.94 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

