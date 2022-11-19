MGO One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Shares of LRCX opened at $456.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.57. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

