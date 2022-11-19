MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 70,631 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $28.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

