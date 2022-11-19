Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.91. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $230,696. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,164,000 after purchasing an additional 98,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Middleby by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after buying an additional 334,634 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Middleby by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after buying an additional 199,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Middleby by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,419,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after buying an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

