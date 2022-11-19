Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.
Middleby Stock Performance
NASDAQ MIDD opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.91. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,164,000 after purchasing an additional 98,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Middleby by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after buying an additional 334,634 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Middleby by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after buying an additional 199,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Middleby by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,419,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after buying an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Middleby Company Profile
The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middleby (MIDD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.