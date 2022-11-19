Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,046,000 after purchasing an additional 266,274 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,861 shares of company stock worth $19,634,084. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

