Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells $467,024.15 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $42.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.55.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 427,672 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 84.7% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 354,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 448.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after purchasing an additional 310,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

